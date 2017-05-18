6 cats shot with pellets in Spring neighborhood

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Several feral cats have been shot with pellets in the Willowick Forest neighborhood leaving two with leg amputations and two others euthanized, according to a rescue organization.
Mimi Baker runs a cat sanctuary called Copper's Cat Commune. Neighbors called her to help after the cats were found injured.
"All of them had multiple pellets inside. Three had broken legs. One had just tissue damage," Baker said.
Four cats were found shot with pellets in April and another was found Wednesday night. It too had to be euthanized.
"This is somebody who is baiting cats or hunting them," she said. "It horrifies me. It horrifies all of us."
Neighbors suspect someone who lives nearby is shooting the cats to keep them away from their yard.
Baker has taken in the surviving cats to her nonprofit sanctuary.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.
