NEWS

6 cats shot with pellets in Spring neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Six cats were shot with pellets in Willowick Forest neighborhood.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Several feral cats have been shot with pellets in the Willowick Forest neighborhood leaving two with leg amputations and two others euthanized, according to a rescue organization.

Mimi Baker runs a cat sanctuary called Copper's Cat Commune. Neighbors called her to help after the cats were found injured.

"All of them had multiple pellets inside. Three had broken legs. One had just tissue damage," Baker said.

Four cats were found shot with pellets in April and another was found Wednesday night. It too had to be euthanized.

"This is somebody who is baiting cats or hunting them," she said. "It horrifies me. It horrifies all of us."

Neighbors suspect someone who lives nearby is shooting the cats to keep them away from their yard.

Baker has taken in the surviving cats to her nonprofit sanctuary.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

Find out more information and how you can help her care for them at the organization's website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscatsanimal abuseanimal crueltySpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
US sanctions 8 Venezuelan Supreme Court judges
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
More News
Top Stories
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
Robbery suspects found inside Dekaney HS arrested
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
What we know about the Times Square driver
Victim killed in NYC crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Show More
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
More News
Top Video
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
What we know about the Times Square driver
Oklahoma braces for more severe weather
More Video