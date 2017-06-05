5 things you need to know about SB4

- Police won't be the only ones enforcing immigration
- City Council members and other local governing bodies, sheriffs, district and city attorneys will also be expected to enforce the law.
- Officials can be removed for not complying
- The law allows state officials to remove from office any elected or appointed official who prohibits or "materially limits" enforcement or cooperation with immigration federal officials.
- The law promises to defend those sued for complying with the law
- The state attorney general will defend anyone who is sued for complying with the law
- The governor says it's about public safety
- The law encourages people to turn in their local officials
- This includes local government and university officials
- Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
- There are some protections, but the law also provides some exemption
- Officer just needs to have probable cause
