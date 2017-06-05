NEWS

5 things you need to know about SB4

EMBED </>More Videos

Five things you need to know about the "sanctuary cities" law (KTRK)

  1. Police won't be the only ones enforcing immigration
    • City Council members and other local governing bodies, sheriffs, district and city attorneys will also be expected to enforce the law.

  2. Officials can be removed for not complying
    • The law allows state officials to remove from office any elected or appointed official who prohibits or "materially limits" enforcement or cooperation with immigration federal officials.

  3. The law promises to defend those sued for complying with the law
    • The state attorney general will defend anyone who is sued for complying with the law
    • The governor says it's about public safety

  4. The law encourages people to turn in their local officials
    • This includes local government and university officials

  5. Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
    • There are some protections, but the law also provides some exemption
    • Officer just needs to have probable cause

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstexas politicsimmigrationAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Surveillance video released in shooting of infant in SW Houston
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
Burr: Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe
Family says black mold caused health issues
More News
Top Stories
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Few more downpours around Houston
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
Health center hosts quinceanera for patients
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Show More
Male found in retention pond in NW Houston
Young Astros fan sends team a cheer!
Class teaches Italian cooking for kids
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase
More News
Top Video
Male found in retention pond in NW Houston
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
More Video