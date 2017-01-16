NEWS

4 people injured during shooting in southeast Houston
Four people injured during shooting in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a shooting Monday night on the city's southeast side.

Four people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting on MLK Boulevard and Reed Road, police said.

The shooting happened during a block party to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday -- a Southpark community tradition.

"It's a celebration. When you go down MLK, it's a celebration. It's not a gathering of black people that say 'oh fight the power,'" Valerie Fisher said. "Nobody's fighting the power. We're all celebrating a good day, a good man."

Police are talking to several eyewitnesses to gather more details.

"As officers were in the area, they heard gunfire. They immediately rushed to the location," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Fisher says every year something happens during the celebration, but that's not stopping people from coming to Houston to celebrate.

"We're not gonna hide. We're not gonna stop celebrating Martin Luther King Day and we're gonna always be on Martin Luther King," Fisher added. "I've been out here 25 years plus and I will continue to come here."

All four shooting victims are expected to survive.

It is unclear at this point if the victims were targeted.
