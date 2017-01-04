NEWS

4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
EMBED </>More News Videos

Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, IL --
Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video. An adult man with "mental health challenges," believed to be the victim in the video, was found disoriented and walking around on Chicago's West Side.

Police believe the victim is related to a battery they responded to at a residence in the 3300-block of West Lexington Street at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, where they found signs of a struggle and damage to property.

Later, police became aware of a "disturbing video" on Facebook Live showing an adult man being bound and beaten. Police said this is the same man they found wandering around on Lexington Street. The victim was held for between 24 and 48 hours, police said. He was eventually unbound and let go, which is when police found him.



"It's sickening," Johnson said. "It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that."

The victim, who is from northwest suburban Crystal Lake, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim's parents reported him missing on Monday evening in northwest suburban Streamwood.

During the course of the investigation, the victim's parents received text messages from people who claimed to be holding their son captive, Streamwood police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said four individuals were being interrogated Wednesday night. The offenders are described as two women and two men, all around 18-years-old. Three of the offenders are believed to be Chicago residents and one is believed to be from the suburbs of Chicago, police said.

The victim is an acquaintance of one of the offenders and is believed to have initially gone with the offenders willingly. It is unclear if the victim knew the other three offenders, police said.
Related Topics:
newsassaultu.s. & worldfacebook liveIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man accused of using helmet to kill man in custody
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Family says woman set home on fire with kids inside
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More News
Top Stories
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Parents marry at Texas Children's with premie son
Boy grows hair for 2 years, donates to friend
TSA: Some IDs wont make the cut in 2018
Llama Drama: Animal loose on busy road
Show More
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
Man accused of using helmet to kill man in custody
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
More News
Top Video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Body found hours after hit and run crash
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More Video