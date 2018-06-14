Forensic team reveals new details in investigation of severed head found in trash bag at Lake Houston

Man wanted after severed head found at Lake Houston, Mayra Moreno reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives are releasing new details in their investigation of a severed head found by trash cleanup volunteers at Lake Houston.

The woman's remains were found in a bag on March 24 near a bridge in the 11000 block of FM 1960 E.

At the time, the Houston Police Department described the victim as being a white or Hispanic female between the ages of 20 and 45 with naturally wavy hair dyed red.

Now, after working with Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police believe the woman had naturally dark hair and possibly brown or dark brown eyes.

A look at mysterious unsolved deaths in Houston



The woman also had a distinctive set of rotated or winged teeth on the tops and bottoms of her mouth that police say would have been noticeable to anyone who knew her.

A new sketch was released by HPD of the victim in hopes it might lead to tips on Jane Doe's identity.

Earlier this week, detectives traveled to Cameron Parrish, Louisiana, where investigators there are working their own severed head case.

The woman's remains were also found in a trash bag near a body of water weeks earlier on March 1.

Investigators are not connecting the cases, but HPD told reporter Marla Carter they are not ruling out a possible link either.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Volunteers find human head in trash bag in Lake Houston

