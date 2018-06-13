FOOD & DRINK

WHERE ARE THE BUNS? Whataburger removes white buns and Texas toast from restaurants in 3 states

Whataburger is facing a hamburger bun challenge of its own after In-N-Out's Texas restaurants faced major issues on Monday. (KTRK)

Less than a day after In-N-Out burger had to close all its Texas restaurants over hamburger bun quality, Whataburger is also facing a bread blunder.

The Texas hamburger chain says it has removed white buns and Texas Toast from some restaurants in three states due to a quality issue with one of the company's suppliers.

Whataburger said in a tweet Wednesday that the issue affects restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, east and west Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The company said it expects to get new buns to the impacted restaurants later Wednesday.
In-N-Out temporarily closes Texas restaurants due to bad buns
Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

