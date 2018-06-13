We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. We’re working to get new buns to impacted restaurants in DFW, East & West Texas, OK and NW Arksanas today. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 13, 2018

Less than a day after In-N-Out burger had to close all its Texas restaurants over hamburger bun quality, Whataburger is also facing a bread blunder.The Texas hamburger chain says it has removed white buns and Texas Toast from some restaurants in three states due to a quality issue with one of the company's suppliers.Whataburger said in a tweet Wednesday that the issue affects restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, east and west Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.The company said it expects to get new buns to the impacted restaurants later Wednesday.