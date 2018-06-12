GRAFFITI

Houston's popular 'Be Someone' graffiti is back on I-45

Artist behind "Be Someone" sign speaks about famous statement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's popular "Be Someone" graffiti is back, and hopefully here to stay!


The graffiti has served as an icon for years in the Bayou City as people drive on I-45.

Arguably Houston's most photographed landmark, the graffiti was recently changed to honor Mattress Mack and has been vandalized over the years.

Rapper Paul Wall liked the art so much that he got it tattooed on his chest for his birthday.

Paul Wall said the 'Be Someone' message inspires him each time he sees it.



"I get inspired every time I drive thru downtown and see it sprayed on the bridge," Wall wrote on an Instagram post in 2017.

One Houston man even fought to get city hall to protect the graffiti by creating a petition on Change.org. The petition reached over 13,000 signatures.

Even though the art is so popular, the original artist can't take credit for it.

"You're worried about people seeing you," he told ABC13. "You don't want to get in trouble or anything like that. You definitely just have to watch out."

Even though the iconic work has been recreated on multiple occasions, its original inspiration will always remain.

"I want people to be able to understand that you can do what you want to do if you put yourself to it," the artist once said.

