Houston restaurant holding community meeting to help Guatemala volcano victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurante Guatemala hosting event to help volcano victims. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today is your chance to help the people in Guatemala.

Houston's Guatemalan community will come together Sunday afternoon to ask for additional help for the people impacted by Fuego's volcanic eruption in Guatemala.

At 3 p.m., Restaurant Guatemala at 3330 Hillcroft Street will be hosting a meeting with community leaders and lawmakers in order to ask for help to send more international aid to the impacted region.

Related: Houstonians gather to help Guatemala volcano victims
EMBED More News Videos

As rescue workers in Guatemala search for survivors after an enormous volcanic eruption, Houstonians are helping out.



Six children were also taken to Shriners Hospital in Galveston. They were flown in by air to receive treatment for their burns.

Doctors say they will be providing care for these children in Texas or in Guatemala for the next several years.

RELATED: Houston family awaits to hear of loved ones in Guatemala
EMBED More News Videos

The Segura family was able to reach some loved ones in Guatemala, but two remain unaccounted for.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanodonationsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News