Houston family awaits to hear of loved ones in Guatemala

The Segura family was able to reach some loved ones in Guatemala, but two remain unaccounted for. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With almost 200 people still missing after the fiery eruption of the Guatemalan volcano 'Fuego,' a Houston family continues waiting to hear from two of their loved ones.

The Segura family was able to reach some loved ones, but two remain unaccounted for.

"It's a moment of uncertainty. We're looking but all communications are down," said Jeffrey Segura.

The images are everywhere and tough to see.

Segura says they found out about a day after Fuego erupted for the first time in more than four decades.

When they heard the news, Segura's family quickly got on the phone and tried to get a hold of every relative.

They successfully located some members, but two of his father's cousins are still unaccounted for.

Segura is still trying to process the entire situation since the relatives don't have cell phones or social media.

"We're getting worried just knowing they live very close to the area the area my dad grew up that whole town was under mandatory evacuation there so we're hoping for the best really here," Segura said.

In the meantime, the family waits.

Segura says he is doing what he can, like helping a close friend collect donations for Guatemala.

