SPORTS IN :60: LeBron James, who may find a new home in Houston, reveals hand injury at end of NBA Finals. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Golden State Warriors finished off the NBA Finals with a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP.

During the postgame press conference, LeBron James revealed he suffered a severe and self-inflicted injury after teammate J.R. Smith ran out the clock in Game 1.

"You just don't get an opportunity like that on the road. I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand," James said.

He wouldn't say if this was his last game with the Cavs. You can expect the Rockets to actively recruit King James.

Texans' Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hal received a preliminary diagnosis from team physician Dr. James Muntz at Houston Methodist Hospital. He vows to beat the disease and fulfill his dreams for a great future.
ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey reports on Andre Hal's diagnosis for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

ASTROS WIN AND UH TRACK FINISHES THIRD
The Houston Astros beat the Rangers behind Justin Verlander. University of Houston track and field team finished third at the NCAA Championships.

