They did it again! Houston returns to the top of the podium for the second-straight season as Champions in the 4x100-meter relay! #GoCoogs #HTownSpeedCity pic.twitter.com/ML8zV43kQw — #HTownSpeedCity (@UHCougarTF) June 9, 2018

Just the second time in NCAA history two sprinters from the same team have stood atop the podium in the 100-meter dash! #GoCoogs #HTownSpeedCity pic.twitter.com/33ouJaxdTm — #HTownSpeedCity (@UHCougarTF) June 9, 2018

The Golden State Warriors finished off the NBA Finals with a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP.During the postgame press conference, LeBron James revealed he suffered a severe and self-inflicted injury after teammate J.R. Smith ran out the clock in Game 1."You just don't get an opportunity like that on the road. I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand," James said.He wouldn't say if this was his last game with the Cavs. You can expect the Rockets to actively recruit King James.Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hal received a preliminary diagnosis from team physician Dr. James Muntz at Houston Methodist Hospital. He vows to beat the disease and fulfill his dreams for a great future.The Houston Astros beat the Rangers behind Justin Verlander. University of Houston track and field team finished third at the NCAA Championships.