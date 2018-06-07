EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3562087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators are still working to figure out how many times this firefighter allegedly said "I do" without getting a divorce between marriages.

When images of Nate D'Amato under arrest flashed across TV screens, the woman he recently married was relieved and angry."It was really shocking at first. I felt sick to my stomach, it was a little frightening," she said.The woman, who didn't want to be identified, says she first met D'Amato, the now suspended firefighter, last fall online. Even today, he still has an active dating account."Every single picture is basically him in his firefighter uniform, so he definitely uses that as his guise to make people feel comfortable, to sell himself to make himself more attractive," she said.But as soon as they got married in April, she began getting messages from one woman, and then the next. Soon, up to six women were exchanging messages and documents.Then the women compared marriage licenses. There was one license with Nathanial's name from Arizona, another with his name in Michigan, and the recent one in Texas. Divorce records were harder to come by."There's been three wives he's been legally married to," the woman said.D'Amato's newest wife called authorities, and after weeks of investigation, he was arrested for bigamy.D'Amato bonded out of jail around midnight, but nobody answered at his apartment this afternoon.His current wife is hoping to get the marriage annulled."The ironic thing is I was perfectly happy on my own. He was supposed to be the icing on my cupcake. And I'm good, I don't need that in my life," she said.