MARRIAGE

'I FELT SICK TO MY STOMACH': Wife of firefighter accused of bigamy speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman speaks out after finding out her husband is married to multiple women (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
When images of Nate D'Amato under arrest flashed across TV screens, the woman he recently married was relieved and angry.

"It was really shocking at first. I felt sick to my stomach, it was a little frightening," she said.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, says she first met D'Amato, the now suspended firefighter, last fall online. Even today, he still has an active dating account.

"Every single picture is basically him in his firefighter uniform, so he definitely uses that as his guise to make people feel comfortable, to sell himself to make himself more attractive," she said.

But as soon as they got married in April, she began getting messages from one woman, and then the next. Soon, up to six women were exchanging messages and documents.

Then the women compared marriage licenses. There was one license with Nathanial's name from Arizona, another with his name in Michigan, and the recent one in Texas. Divorce records were harder to come by.

"There's been three wives he's been legally married to," the woman said.

D'Amato's newest wife called authorities, and after weeks of investigation, he was arrested for bigamy.

D'Amato bonded out of jail around midnight, but nobody answered at his apartment this afternoon.

His current wife is hoping to get the marriage annulled.

"The ironic thing is I was perfectly happy on my own. He was supposed to be the icing on my cupcake. And I'm good, I don't need that in my life," she said.

RELATED: Firefighter arrested after his wife reported his many wives to deputies
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators are still working to figure out how many times this firefighter allegedly said "I do" without getting a divorce between marriages.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marriagedivorcearrestCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARRIAGE
Report: Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret viagra prescription
Couple's extreme efforts to get wedding ring back
Newlywed firefighter accused of bigamy appears in court
Woman calls deputies to say her husband has too many wives
More marriage
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News