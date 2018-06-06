SPORTS

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Kevin Durant helps lead Warriors to Game 3 victory in NBA Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Durant says he still gets excited on the court, even if he doesn't show it. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kevin Durant with 43 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Cavs 110-102 to take a 3-0 series lead.

"That was amazing what he did out there tonight. Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him. He was incredible," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

"Don't get me wrong, every time I make a shot in the NBA, I get excited," Kevin Durant said. "I just internalize it a little bit as I get older a little bit more than I did as a younger player."

Remember, Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night on ABC13 at 8 p.m.

HOUSTON ASTROS
Carlos Correa leaves early with an "uncomfortable" feeling in his side, but the Astros rally to beat Seattle 7-5.

Much better news for Correa early in the day. The Houston Astros draft his younger brother, JC Correa, in the 33rd round. They also drafted Alex Bregman's brother, A.J.

"I think his hitting man, he can flat out hit. He has a great swing," Carlos said, of brother JC. "Every time I hit with him, I always wish i had his swing. It's way better than mine.

Follow Greg Bailey on Facebook and Twitter.

COACH STEVE KERR
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State coach Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors' Game 3 victory.

KEVIN DURANT
EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Durant reacts to Golden State's Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals.

COACH TYRONNE LUE
EMBED More News Videos

Coach Tyronn Lue says the Cavs stuck to the script, but in the end, the Warriors had a better night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba finalslebron jamesu.s. & worldHouston AstrosHouston TexansHouston DynamoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News