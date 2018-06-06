EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3571647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State coach Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors' Game 3 victory.

Kevin Durant with 43 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Cavs 110-102 to take a 3-0 series lead."That was amazing what he did out there tonight. Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him. He was incredible," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said."Don't get me wrong, every time I make a shot in the NBA, I get excited," Kevin Durant said. "I just internalize it a little bit as I get older a little bit more than I did as a younger player."Remember, Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night on ABC13 at 8 p.m.Carlos Correa leaves early with an "uncomfortable" feeling in his side, but the Astros rally to beat Seattle 7-5.Much better news for Correa early in the day. The Houston, in the 33rd round."I think his hitting man, he can flat out hit. He has a great swing," Carlos said, of brother JC. "Every time I hit with him, I always wish i had his swing. It's way better than mine.