Houston Astros draft A.J. Bregman, brother of infielder Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman couldn't wait to tell brother A.J. the big news.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros fans know what Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa bring to the table, but we'll soon get to see their younger brothers in action.

A.J. Bregman and JC Correa were both drafted by the Astros on Wednesday.

Alex actually got the chance to tell his younger brother that the Astros had selected the high school pitcher in the 35th round.

Carlos couldn't wait to share the moment, either. JC, the Alvin Community College infielder, was selected in the 33rd round.

This year alone, over 1,000 players will be picked in the 2018 Major League draft.

JC Correa, brother of Carlos Correa, drafted by Astros
JC Correa has been drafted by the Houston Astros.

