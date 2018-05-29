I’ve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey pic.twitter.com/7TyNKrvhh7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3537031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Help be that positive light," J.J. Watt told Baylor College of Medicine graduates on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3505159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2575754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2592128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local organization is helping a family rebuild after Harvey.

From defensive end to doctor."I've had a lot of big dreams in my life but even I never dreamt I will become a doctor one day," said JJ Watt to a crowded Jones Hall.The Texans star received an honorary doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine. JJ took to Twitter on Tuesday night, asking if the team could put "MD" on his jersey.The college gives its Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree to people who they say have provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large."Since arriving in Houston, he has been an active part of his community and consistently look for ways to help others and make a difference in their lives," said one Baylor official.For Dr. Watt, he earned his title during Hurricane Harvey."But the one thing I know, I've seen it firsthand, is that there's also a whole lot of good. There's a whole lot of positivity, and there's a whole lot of people out there who truly care about their fellow human. And to me that gives me hope.," said Watt.Watt raised more than $37 million for Harvey recovery efforts. In a bad situation, Watt spoke about the good he saw."The one thing that I know and I've seen firsthand that there is also a whole lot of good. And there's also a whole lot of positivity and there's a whole lot of people out there who truly care about their family their fellow human into me that gives me hope," he explained.The NFL star and philanthropist ended his speech by challenging grads to just, "continue the good.""What I challenge you to do is to help bring out that inherent good in everyone around you. Help be that positive light, help be that person that everyone wants to be around, and help be that energy that takes this world into a better place. Because if we all do a little bit, we all do our part, we can truly change the world one person at a time."" said Watt.Watt, who was named to the, announced earlier this month he would