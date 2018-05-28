FOOD & DRINK

Memorial Day restaurant specials to make your holiday delicious

EMBED </>More Videos

Make your Memorial Day holiday delicious with these restaurant deals. (KTRK)

By
Several bars and restaurants around town want to help you celebrate Memorial Day, with plenty of food specials and deals.

At A'Bouzy, enjoy 25 cent oysters during lunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At all Union Kitchen locations, veterans and active military personnel get a free entree from a special menu, and the rest of us get to buy one, get one free all day.

You can leave the grilling to the pros at Little Woodrow's on Shepherd. Today is National Hamburger Day, and the restaurant is celebrating with specialty burgers and drinks.

SEE ALSO: Houston area's top 10 burger places

At Fig & Olive, a new Galleria hotspot, enjoy happy hour prices at the bar all day long.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend: Take advantage of these discounts and freebies
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmemorial daydealsrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News