Multiple benefits to help Santa Fe victims scheduled today

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --A benefit and fundraiser will be held Saturday to help the victims of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Barbecue Benefit
Fundraiser for Sarah Salazar's medical cost. Salazar was injured during the May 18 shooting.
Murillo's Rims
11 a.m.
Santa Fe ISD Shooting Victim's Benefit
Crawfish and BBQ fundraiser for Santa Fe shooting victims
Galveston County Fairgrounds
10 a.m.
Taco Drive for Santa Fe
Grazia Italian Kitchen
6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
