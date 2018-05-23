How three-point seatbelts could save student lives during school bus crashes

EMBED </>More Videos

CRASH DEMONSTRATION: The NTSB says saving students from injury or death in a school bus wreck begins with three-point seatbelts. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
How your child rides the school bus could soon be changing.

The National Transportation Safety Board says while school buses are the safest way to transport students, both lap and shoulder seatbelts can make them safer.

The NTSB is recommending all new school buses be equipped with three-point belts, holding the student at the shoulder and the lap.

Right now, only a handful of states currently require the three-point belts.

The new recommendations come after the deadly New Jersey school bus crash last week. That state only requires lap belts.

In Texas, a new law enacted last year requires new buses to have three-point seatbelts.

Child and teacher killed, 44 hurt when school bus collides with dump truck
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the deadly school bus crash.

11-year-old relives horrific moments of New Jersey bus crash
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more from Paramus.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student safetyschool bus accidentchildren injurieschild injuredstudentsschool busu.s. & worldNTSBWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News