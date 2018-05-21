It is the kind of memory and trauma that no one should have to relive.Tiana Holeviczki, 11, remembers every second."My head hit against the seat in front of us...and I got stuck under the chair," she said.Holeviczki was on that bus Thursday, one of three carrying the East Brook Middle School fifth grade on a field trip. According to published reports, the driver missed an exit on I-80 and attempted an illegal U-turn on the interstate, right in the path of a dump truck.The collision was so violent that the bus was catapulted off its chassis and landed on its side in the center median.Eleven-year-old Jacob Arroyo has friends in the hospital."An illegal U-turn the bus driver made? A couple more minutes wouldn't have killed them," Arroyo said.At a Paramus church, the community mourned for Jennifer Williamson, a beloved teacher of over 20 years, and student Miranda Vargas, who lived only half that long, and left behind a twin sister.Forty-three other students and adults were hurt. Some made it to the service on Sunday night.Others like Brendan O'Callaghan will have a painful road to recovery. The rabid New York Rangers fan had a reason to smile after receiving a stick signed by goalie Henrik Lundqvist."Right now he wakes up, he doesn't even remember being involved in that accident," said Brendan's dad, Arnie O'Callaghan.Brendan's dad is a police officer and posted the video on Facebook to highlight the support his family is getting. And as for whether that bus driver made an illegal U-turn to cause the crash? He says he isn't angry."I'm sure whoever was operating that bus is gonna have to live with that for the rest of their life and I hope they find some healing as well," he added.