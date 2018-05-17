3 years later: 9 killed in biker gang shootout at Waco bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Nine people were killed when gunfire erupted at a Waco bar on this day in 2015. (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been three years since a deadly gang shootout in Waco and the entire thing was caught on surveillance cameras.

The shooting happened at the Twin Peaks restaurant.

Nine people were killed and 20 others wounded in the shootout between two biker gangs, the Bandidos and Cossacks.

Earlier this month, three Bandidos members were the first to be charged with murder in this case.

More than 20 other bikers have been re-indicted on lesser charges.

Prosecutors also dismissed 62 cases relating to the shootings so that they can focus on "more culpable" ones.

1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Waco
EMBED More News Videos

Murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting.

Charges filed against 170 motorcycle gang members following deadly Waco shootout
EMBED More News Videos

Twin Peaks, the restaurant where that biker brawl started, shut down and its franchise revoked

Video shows scene of shootout in Waco that left 9 dead
EMBED More News Videos

Video of biker gangs shootout in Waco.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingbarbiker gangtexas newssurveillance videoman killedWaco
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News