SPORTS

Western Conference Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors in 60 seconds

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about the Rockets' game Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will face off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, and the city of Houston is ready.

Buildings along the downtown skyline were lit in red along with the brightest gem of them all, Houston's City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked everyone to wear their Rockets Red today in honor of the start of the series.



The Houston Astros proudly took the mayor up on his offer, sporting Rockets jerseys as they headed off to Los Angeles to start their own run against a California team, the Los Angeles Angels.

H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to Los Angeles wearing Rockets gear

EMBED More News Videos

Astros head off to Los Angeles with Rockets gear on.


Fans also showed they were ready to run as one, proclaiming it's time for the Rockets to bring home a championship again.

"I think this is the year they get past Golden State," one fan told ABC13.

The Rockets said they're more than up for the challenge.

"In order to be the best you've got to beat the best, so we know what's at stake. We know what's in front of us, so we're ready for it. We just have to go out there and accept the challenge," said Rockets point guard James Harden.

The Rockets have home court advantage throughout the series.
Tickets for tonight's game are still available.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?

EMBED More News Videos

Sports anchors debate over Rockets/Warriors

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballtoyota centeru.s. & worldUtah JazzHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News