EMBED >More News Videos Check out this fun free stuff for Mother's Day.

Treat your mom to some fun, free events Mother's Day weekend.11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.LaCenterra7:00 p.m.11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Meridiana in ManvelNoon - 2 p.m.Richmond campus - 5000 Ransom Road, Richmond, TX 774695:00 p.m.11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Richmond campus - 5000 Ransom Road, Richmond, TX 774699:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and NoonMarket Square Park6:30 p.m.