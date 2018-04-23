EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3217150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New app helps you find the best places for crawfish

Everyone loves crawfish season, except, well, crawfish.Jennifer Traill was in the parking at BB's Cafe in Pearland Sunday when she spotted some of mud bugs trying to make their escape."Here is something you did not see every day," she posted. "I hope they make it. FREEDOM!!!"One of the escapees was, unfortunately, struck by a car. While the other three did their best to get away from the Cajun restaurant, there's no word about their survival.