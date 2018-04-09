SPORTS

New Aggies head coach looks ahead to Maroon & White spring game

New Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher gives update on Koda Martin (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Jimbo Fisher is settling rather nicely in College Station, heading into his fifth month as the Texas A&M head football coach.

Fisher was formally introduced as the new Aggies coach back in December after being poached away from Florida State.
READ MORE: Jimbo Fisher to Aggieland: How did the deal happen?

Fisher has already welcomed a new recruiting class, taken on pro day for the outgoing Aggies, and looking ahead to this weekend's Maroon & White spring practice game.

On Monday, Eyewitness Sports sat down with Fisher. Among the topics he took on, Fisher addressed the status of Manvel-product, senior tackle Koda Martin. Last week, Martin came down with heat stroke at practice and ended up in intensive care.

Fisher says Martin's health is coming up positive.

"Koda's doing fine. He's recovering very well," said Fisher. "They're gradually working things back in that he'll be back to slightly work out and do things. But he's in great spirits. Everything is well, and everything should be 100 percent recovery."

For the incoming 2018 recruitment class, Fisher is welcoming 23 new commits, eight of which are among the ESPN 300 top recruits.

The Maroon & White Game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. Fisher makes his Aggies coaching debut on Aug. 30 when Texas A&M welcomes Northwestern State.
