It has been a couple of week since RodeoHouston wrapped up, but it's already time to prepare for next year!The new dates for 2019 have been announced for Feb. 26 through March 17.Season tickets are expected to go on sale to the public in August and individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.This year, RodeoHouston saw massive crowds every night -- including a new attendance record during Garth Brooks' second performance.