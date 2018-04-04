COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SAVE THE DATE! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates set for 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates set for 2019. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It has been a couple of week since RodeoHouston wrapped up, but it's already time to prepare for next year!

The new dates for 2019 have been announced for Feb. 26 through March 17.


Season tickets are expected to go on sale to the public in August and individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.

This year, RodeoHouston saw massive crowds every night -- including a new attendance record during Garth Brooks' second performance.

RELATED: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Wings for Autism helps families and kids learn to fly
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Man finds stolen car crashed at end of wild police chase
ASTROS ALERT: Win a limited edition World Champions fan ring
Armed man allegedly opens fire on truck during rush hour
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Digital Deal of the Day
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
Show More
Tattoo enthusiast allegedly caught with $26,000 worth of narcotics
Parents concerned over Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal
Who is Beto O'Rourke?
Alleged threat against Lomax Junior High under investigation
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
More News