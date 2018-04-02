EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3293040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Miya Shay reports on man pleading guilty in crash that killed teen on prom night

A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a teenager on her way home from the prom entered a guilty plea nearly 2 years later.Edin Palacios was charged in the death of 18-year-old Jocelynn Valero after the accident that killed her in May 2016. Today, his attorney says he is pleading guilty to murder.Houston police say Palacios was running from police when his pickup truck struck the car carrying Valero and her prom date.Prosecutors allege his blood alcohol was almost double the legal limit.Valero died at the scene of the violent crash, while her date was transported the hospital for surgery. He survived the wreck, along with Palacios, who only had minor injuries.Valero was nominated for prom queen by classmates at YES Prep North Central campus."She had a bright future ahead of her," Valero's sister Analisa Valero said. "This isn't fair. I'm angry. I wanted to see her get married, I wanted to see her have kids."A sentencing hearing for Palacios is scheduled for Thursday.