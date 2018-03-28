WEATHER

HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of expected heavy rains

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency responders aren't taking any chances ahead of severe storms predicted Wednesday that could bring street flooding. (KTRK)

By and Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency responders aren't taking any chances ahead of severe storms predicted Wednesday that could bring street flooding.

That's why the Houston Fire Department has put extra high water rescue vehicles at several stations around the city.

That includes Station 5 at Hammerly and Bingle in northwest Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

HFD Firefighters say they've checked all of their high water vehicles in case they're needed during Wednesday's storms.



The department has already deployed an extra rescue vehicle at Station 37 on Stella Link Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Courtney Fischer shows you HFD's high water vehicles



Station 57 on Memorial Drive and Station 58 on Fulton Street have permanent vehicles ready to go wherever they're needed.

EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Fire Department is putting extra high water rescue vehicles on standby in case of flooding.


Officials have also been preparing for the storm threat by reducing the daily level at Lake Houston from 42.5 feet to 40 feet.

According to a release, Houston City Council Member Dave Martin held a meeting with Mayor Sylvester Turner about lowering the water level.
Council Member Martin confirmed that all gates at Lake Houston are open and the level of Lake Houston is anticipated to reach the desired 40 foot mark by Wednesday evening.

The water is going down the San Jacinto River and into the Houston Ship Channel.

Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of Wednesday's predicted storms
EMBED More News Videos

Officials reduced the levels at Lake Houston ahead of Wednesday's storms.



Harris County officials also announced that they will be requesting authorization for permission to start cleaning out the West Fork of the San Jacinto River from IH-59 to Lake Houston Parkway.

Authorities are looking into the best way for storm water to flow. The county is spending $100,000 on that study.

Follow Courtney on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingsevere weatherHoustonLake Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Show More
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video