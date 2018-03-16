ForTheCity: Who is University of Houston star Rob Gray?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Born Robert Dejuan Gray, Jr, University of Houston guard Rob Gray continues to gain attention after his career-high 39 points helped lead the Cougars to their first NCAA tournament win since 1984.
Although Gray has been getting props for his performance on the court before UH became wrapped up in March Madness, off the court, we're still learning more about who he is.
Here are a few fast facts.
- He's from Forest City, North Carolina. He then attended a prep academy in Orlando.
- Gray continued his education at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. In the season he played there, he started all 27 games and in 23 of those, had double-digit points.
- He became a Coog in 2015.
- He earned his Bachelor's degree in Sociology a semester early, graduating in Dec. 2017.
- When it comes to food, Gray mentioned in an interview that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was his favorite cereal growing up. For pizza toppings, pineapple and bacon are his go-tos.
- Gray has had several honors at UH, including being named the American Athletic Conference champion in 2016-2017. That made him just the eighth conference scoring champion in UH's history.
- Gray also helped lead the Cougars to the NCAA tournament. The team finished 14-4 in conference play and 24-6 overall.
- It's not too hard to identify Gray on the court. If you can't tell who he is by his shooting, just look for his hair.
His man bun has been a topic of conversation, but as Gray told NCAA.com, the hairstyle has nothing to do with his play.
"I already got 6'6" defenders on me, I can't have hair all in my eyes. I need to be able to concentrate, so I just throw it back in a bun," he said.
