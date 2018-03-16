SPORTS

#ForTheCity: Who is University of Houston star Rob Gray?

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is University of Houston guard Rob Gray? Watch the video to learn more. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Born Robert Dejuan Gray, Jr, University of Houston guard Rob Gray continues to gain attention after his career-high 39 points helped lead the Cougars to their first NCAA tournament win since 1984.

Although Gray has been getting props for his performance on the court before UH became wrapped up in March Madness, off the court, we're still learning more about who he is.

Here are a few fast facts.

- He's from Forest City, North Carolina. He then attended a prep academy in Orlando.

- Gray continued his education at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. In the season he played there, he started all 27 games and in 23 of those, had double-digit points.

- He became a Coog in 2015.

- He earned his Bachelor's degree in Sociology a semester early, graduating in Dec. 2017.

- When it comes to food, Gray mentioned in an interview that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was his favorite cereal growing up. For pizza toppings, pineapple and bacon are his go-tos.

- Gray has had several honors at UH, including being named the American Athletic Conference champion in 2016-2017. That made him just the eighth conference scoring champion in UH's history.

- Gray also helped lead the Cougars to the NCAA tournament. The team finished 14-4 in conference play and 24-6 overall.

- It's not too hard to identify Gray on the court. If you can't tell who he is by his shooting, just look for his hair.

His man bun has been a topic of conversation, but as Gray told NCAA.com, the hairstyle has nothing to do with his play.

"I already got 6'6" defenders on me, I can't have hair all in my eyes. I need to be able to concentrate, so I just throw it back in a bun," he said.

SEE ALSO: The Big Dance: March Madness phrases and traditions explained

EMBED More News Videos

March Madness is here! Did you know these things about the tournament?

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege basketballNCAAmarch madnessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video