Houston police are investigating after a drive-by shooting that left at least one minor injured.

HPD investigating incident in which three people were shot in 6000 block of Dashwood. Thankfully, wounds appear to be non-life-threatening. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2018

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

Two weeks after, another family is reeling from gun violence on Houston's streets.A father who was driving with his two children Thursday afternoon were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in southwest Houston.Houston police say around 5:30 p.m., an unknown number of suspects in a gold Cadillac began spraying bullets at a group of 7 to 10 men at a strip center on Dashwood near Rampart.Investigators said at least one of those men returned fire, causing the Cadillac to make a u-turn.Just as the suspects in the Cadillac began to fire their weapons, the father reached the intersection with his two children, ages 3 and 7, in the backseat.The man and his 3-year-old son were both shot in the feet, while the 7-year-old boy was not injured."This is a 3-year-old. A 3-year-old that was shot. An innocent 3-year-old sitting in the back of a car that was shot in the middle of this gunfire," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. "We take this very seriously, as we've been saying for the last couple of weeks, the chief, the mayor, we will not stand idle by as criminals hurt our most vulnerable and our children."A third victim, part of the group that was standing in the strip center, was shot in the neck. He ran to a check cashing store across the street for help.Houston police said all three victims are expected to recover, as their injuries were described as non-life threatening.HPD said many shell casings were recovered, but they have no suspects.