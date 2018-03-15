Child dies after violent multiple-vehicle crash in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3211741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Child seriously injured in accident after man runs red light

A 7-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a violent crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston.The crash happened along Cullen Boulevard at Reed Road.Investigators say another car ran a red light, striking the SUV the child was in and causing that SUV to hit a truck.The young victim was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital, where he died yesterday. His identity has not been released.Another person was also hurt in the crash, but is said to be okay.Authorities are still investigating but say at this time, no charges have been filed.