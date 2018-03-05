Repeat champ snags second Mutton Bustin' belt buckle

Sunday's Mutton Bustin' champ is an old pro.Six-year-old Hayden Higgins made it all the way to the fence in the competition.But it wasn't just luck that got him the win. He was a winner last year.He was sure to point out the belt buckle he was wearing that he won for winning in 2017.Former Astros player Craig Biggio presented him with his newest belt buckle.Hayden says he wants to be an Aggie baseball player when he grows up.