Family of children shot in Third Ward believe their mother was the target

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A drive-by shooting in the Third Ward leaves an 8-year-old boy clinging to life at a hospital, and his family is speaking out about the horrific crime.

Patsy Pittman lives near the shooting scene on Scott Street and heard the ambulances racing by her home. She later learned those paramedics were going to treat her great grandson, Tristian Hutchins, who was shot in the head. His younger sister Kheristian Hutchins was shot in the leg. She is recovering, but Tristian is in critical condition.

"He's 8 years old. He doesn't know what happened. I want him to wake up so bad, " Pittman said.

A group gathered at the shooting scene Friday night, nearly 24 hours after the shots were fired into the car.

Vigil-goer Reginald Gordon said the community can fix this problem if everyone unites against the violence.

"The city of Houston is ours. We must not turn it into a bloodbaths," he said.

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting, nor have they said if it was related to the homicide nearby on Napoleon early Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Pittman said she believes her daughter, the children's mother, was the intended target.

"I honest to God think somebody is trying to hurt her, because there is too many things that has been going on," she said.
