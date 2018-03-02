SOCIETY

HEB website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy

HEB website reportedly crashes from Selena shopping bag frenzy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Selena shopping bag frenzy is leaving many dedicated fans empty-handed.

Fans had been anxiously waiting for the limited-edition Selena shopping bags ever since HEB announced it would be selling the reusable bag Friday at 9 a.m. in select HEB stores or get it from the HEB website at noon.


Selena's sister Suzette helped design the shopping tote, which is inspired by Selena.

The bag costs $2.

But the bags were in such high demand that the HEB website allegedly crashed. People on social media have been sharing their sadness and frustrations.



ABC13 even found that someone was selling the bag on ebay for $99.

In response, Cyndy Garza Roberts, of H-E-B Public Affairs, said in a statement, "We are currently working to resolve the issues on heb.com. The traffic to our website clearly speaks to the passion we all have for Selena, both throughout Texas and across the country."

This isn't the first time a Selena item has sold out quickly. In 2017, Stripes announced it would be selling a commemorative Selena cup at stores in select Texas cities.

It was so popular, that the cups sold out with many people complaining and disappointed.

Stripes responded to the complaints telling people to message and asking them to promote the Selena cup sweepstakes.

"We know how excited Selena fans and Stripes guests were for these cups and we saw an overwhelming response. Our stores in Houston did sell out fairly quickly, but there are more opportunities for our guests to get the cups," Stripes spokesperson Jeamy Molina said.

Stripes sells out of Selena cups in just one day



As for the shopping bags, proceeds will go toward the Selena Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

You can use the hashtag #SelenayHEB to show off your pictures of the bag on social media.

Along with being dubbed the Queen of Tejano music, Selena was known for her fashion and setting trends during her career.

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

