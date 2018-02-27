Foot-long Hot Cheetos corn dog

It's one of our favorite things about RodeoHouston: the delicious, the sweet, the savory and the whimsical carnival food that tantalizes our taste buds every year.ABC13 traffic reporter Katherine Whaley had the tough job of judging the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards for the 2018 rodeo, and says she fell in love with five treats in particular.But the big question on everyone's mind is who will take home a 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Award?Well, now we know. Here are the 2018 Foodie Winners.Fried WhatBuckeye SundaeBiggy'sSpicy Turkey LegYoakum PackingBacon Blast CroissantFried What!Fried Bacon-Wrapped Cinnamon Rolls or Fried Cinnamon RollsHarlon's BBQHarlon's Stuffed Turkey LegSudie's Catfish HouseFried Bread Pudding on-a-StickThe Original Minneapple PieMinnepumpkin PieAll of UsChocolate Cobbler