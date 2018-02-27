RODEO HOUSTON

These new RodeoHouston foods are now Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners

HOLY MOLEY: The new foods at RodeoHouston 2018 are as big as Texas, but five of these treats really stand out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's one of our favorite things about RodeoHouston: the delicious, the sweet, the savory and the whimsical carnival food that tantalizes our taste buds every year.

ABC13 traffic reporter Katherine Whaley had the tough job of judging the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards for the 2018 rodeo, and says she fell in love with five treats in particular.

Here are Katherine's top 5 faves for 2018:
  • Foot-long Hot Cheetos corn dog
  • Mango on a stick
  • Bread pudding bites
  • Funnel cake cheeseburger
  • Mashed potato sundae

But the big question on everyone's mind is who will take home a 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Award?


Well, now we know. Here are the 2018 Foodie Winners.

Best Dessert
Fried What
Buckeye Sundae

Classic Fair Food
Biggy's
Spicy Turkey Leg

Best Value Food

Yoakum Packing
Bacon Blast Croissant

Most Creative Food
Fried What!
Fried Bacon-Wrapped Cinnamon Rolls or Fried Cinnamon Rolls

Best New Flavor
Harlon's BBQ
Harlon's Stuffed Turkey Leg

Best Food-on-a-Stick
Sudie's Catfish House
Fried Bread Pudding on-a-Stick

Best Fried Food
The Original Minneapple Pie
Minnepumpkin Pie

Best Specialty Food
All of Us
Chocolate Cobbler

12 Rodeo Houston carnival foods you need to eat before you die
You better come to the rodeo carnival with a big appetite.

PHOTOS: Eats and treats at RodeoHouston
