HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's one of our favorite things about RodeoHouston: the delicious, the sweet, the savory and the whimsical carnival food that tantalizes our taste buds every year.
ABC13 traffic reporter Katherine Whaley had the tough job of judging the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards for the 2018 rodeo, and says she fell in love with five treats in particular.
Here are Katherine's top 5 faves for 2018:
- Foot-long Hot Cheetos corn dog
- Mango on a stick
- Bread pudding bites
- Funnel cake cheeseburger
- Mashed potato sundae
But the big question on everyone's mind is who will take home a 2018 Gold Buckle Foodie Award?
Well, now we know. Here are the 2018 Foodie Winners.
Best Dessert
Fried What
Buckeye Sundae
Classic Fair Food
Biggy's
Spicy Turkey Leg
Best Value Food
Yoakum Packing
Bacon Blast Croissant
Most Creative Food
Fried What!
Fried Bacon-Wrapped Cinnamon Rolls or Fried Cinnamon Rolls
Best New Flavor
Harlon's BBQ
Harlon's Stuffed Turkey Leg
Best Food-on-a-Stick
Sudie's Catfish House
Fried Bread Pudding on-a-Stick
Best Fried Food
The Original Minneapple Pie
Minnepumpkin Pie
Best Specialty Food
All of Us
Chocolate Cobbler
