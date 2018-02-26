EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2586080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How Astros' Evan Gattis beat substance abuse and homelessness to reach the World Series.

Evan Gattis never takes anything for granted.The Astros designated hitter and catcher has seen the lowest of lows and the highest of highs."It still feels like a dream the World Series he doesn't know when I'll ever sink in."Winning the World Series is a great accomplishment, but finding happiness in life and baseball is more meaningful to Evan.Gattis was highly recruited out of high school, but depression and the fear of failure took him away from the game.In 2010, after four years away and a journey from coast to coast, Gattis found what he was looking for, and his dad Joe played a big part in it."I know it really meant a lot to my dad growing up. He knew I loved it. He wanted me to be happy," Evan recalls. "He knew I would be happy playing baseball."Evan is happy, and the Astros are counting on him and his big bat again this season.