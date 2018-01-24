Top 10 resale shops in Houston

From consignment to charitable thrift stores, we found your favorite resale shops in the area. ABC13 viewers weighed in on Facebook, and here is the top 10 list.Family Thrift Outlets have a very unique business model that makes finding great deals very easy! On Thursdays, all items at the store are priced at $2. The prices drop a quarter each day until all items are only $0.25 on Wednesdays. There are three locations in the area.Having been in Houston since 1959, The Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop accepts donations and consignments. Consignors are paid 60 percent of the amounts received for the sale of consigned items, and the remaining 40 percent that goes to The Blue Bird Circle is used to benefit The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children's Hospital and other philanthropic activities.The Guild consignment shop sells anything from furniture to clothes. Before you take your items to consign them at The Guild, check their website. They give a very detailed list of what they are and are not accepting at the time.If you take your clothes to Buffalo Exchange, they'll give you cash or store credit on the spot. This time of year they're even buying and selling gently used Halloween costumes. Buffalo Exchange has locations all over the country, and one in Montrose.Many hidden treasures can be found at your local Goodwill. There are drop off locations all around the city, so it's convenient to drop off your unwanted goods. When you donate your items, hang on to your receipt. At the end of the year, you can claim a tax deduction for clothing and household items that are in good condition.All proceeds from the resale operation at MAM support Memorial Assistance Ministries' programs to help those in need. They even have a boutique with higher end resale items and a vintage jewelry counter. Stop in to find anything from electronics to books and toys. You can drop off your donations, or if you have large items, they'll come pick them up.Kid to Kid is a national chain of consignment shops with four locations in the Houston area - the Galleria, Champions, Atascocita and The Woodlands. Shoes and clothing, Halloween costumes, toys, and baby equipment. Follow the stores on social media where they post items they receive daily. They also have several programs that allow shoppers to save even more.The women's department at Value Village has over 40,000 pieces with prices starting at $0.49. They have all sizes and styles too. They also sell men's and kids clothes, furniture and electronics.If you're in the market for a designer duds but don't want to pay full price, check out More Than You Can Imagine consignment shop on Westheimer. Chanel, Christian Louboutin, and Hermes are just some of the high-end brands you'll see there. Follow them on social media to be the first to know when they get new sought-after items.ANEW-U Boutique in Tomball is a great place to get women's designer clothes at a deep discount. There's also a great selection of Rodeo wear at ANEW-U, so keep them in mind when the time comes or stock up now.