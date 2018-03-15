TIME TO GET CRAY: List of Houston area crawfish events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crawfish season is in full swing, and if you don't want to host a crawfish boil at your place, consider one of these many events in the Houston area:
- Feb. 18 - June 17: Crawfish Sundays at Southern Star Brewing Company
- March 4 - May 27: Sundays: Revelry Crawfish Weekly Boil
- March 4 - April 1: Suck It Sundays at Lucky's Pub
- March 24: Bigass Crawfish Bash Guinness World Record 58,083.94 lbs in 8hrs
- March 24: 2018 Crawfish Cook-Off brought to you by Tequila Lopez
- March 24: 1st Annual Fort Bend Rainbow Room "Get Cray" Crawfish Boil at Wildcatter Saloon
- March 31: The 4th Annual Heads N Tails Crawfish Fest
- March 31: Spring Festival with free boiled crawfish at Paradise Church
- March 31: Craw-lley Ball - Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament and Crawfish Boil at HTX Sports Creek
