METRO considers eliminating left turns at key intersections along rail line

METRO has considered eliminating left turns at key intersections along rail line. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRO has been looking for a way to make the area around Houston's light rail safer, and that may include eliminating left turns for drivers in some spots.

A consulting group recommended to the METRO Board this week that left turns be eliminated at two troubled intersections in the Texas Medical Center. Those intersections are Fannin at Bellows and Fannin at Dryden.

METRO says these key intersections are known for collisions, many of them because of illegal left turns.

We talked to people who drive and walk along the rail concerning the need for safety improvements.

In the Texas Medical Center, Douglas Graham, told us as he crossed Fannin, "people don't pay attention and it's causing a lot of problems, being in that (left) lane, it's right on the rail, and so people don't realize it's a turn lane and they'll cut across."

Lillian Ofoegbu, a resident of Sugar Land, tried to take the light rail for the first time and admitted it was a challenge.

"It wasn't really easy for me to cross over, so anything they can do to make it a little bit better for people to cross the street, that would be great," said Ofoegbu.

It is important to note that this is only a recommendation. METRO is just beginning to consider this possibility, and says it must meet with the Texas Medical Center and the City of Houston for their input before any decisions are made on whether this is the good option to improve safety along the METRO rail.
