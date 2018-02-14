PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy shot in South Texas learns to walk again with help of rescue group

A puppy with a bullet lodged in her vertebrae is making an amazing recovery thanks to a New York City rescue group.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK, New York --
A puppy with a bullet lodged in her vertebrae is making an amazing recovery thanks to a New York City rescue group.

When Ava the 4-month-old puppy was found lying on a street in Mercedes, Texas, earlier in February, her rescuers initially feared she was paralyzed after she was shot multiple times.

The person who found her couldn't afford to take her to a vet, so that is when Rescue Dogs Rock NYC stepped in to help get her the care she needed.



Ava was transported to New York City on Feb. 5 to see their physical therapy specialists so she could begin treatment to start to use her legs again.

She apparently made great strides over the next week. The rescue group posted an update on Sunday that Ava "still has a long way to recovery but she's certainly on the way."


