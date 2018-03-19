SOCIETY

5 things you don't know about David Tillman

EMBED </>More Videos

Get to know Meteorlogist David Tillman (KTRK)

1. David is a huge basketball fan. He played in high school and tried to in college, but was cut. (His career went the right way we think). Also, his 6'10" son plays college ball in Arkansas. David frequently takes crazy cross country road trips to see him play.

2. David's favorite place to shop is the hardware store. We guess the fragrance of fresh lumber suits him better than clothes or food. Well, maybe not food.

3. Before his television career took off, he spent nearly 10 years in the automotive industry. He did just about everything from fixing cars to selling them. He was even a repo man for a while. Some of his repossession stories are legendary.


4. His two favorite foods just happen to be the tastiest, but most fattening and unhealthy foods you can eat. Grilled chicken fettuccine Alfredo and pecan pie. He tries to limit his indulgence to once every three months or so, and never in the same meal.

5. His favorite storm of all time is the 1982 St. Louis snowstorm. On Jan. 28 of that year, heavy rain turned into heavy snow with lightning that lasted all night. Twenty-four inches of snow fell. That was enough to close down the city and keep kids out of school for more than a week. Unfortunately, the kids paid for it by not getting out for the summer until June 20.
RELATED: 13 things you don't know about Elita Loresca

RELATED: 13 things you don't know about Travis Herzog

RELATED: Who is Collin Myers? Meet ABC13's newest meteorologist
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyinside abc13weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video