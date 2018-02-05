Twitter tries to explain brief blackout during Super Bowl

If you were watching the big game, you might have noticed the network went to black for a few seconds.
Some people thought there was a problem with their TVs, but NBC blamed it on an equipment failure.
The issue had several Twitter users coming up with some creative responses to the dead air.
One person commented, "Best commercial of the night."
Another joked, "I paid $3 million for that dead air. I wanted to give everyone a chance to silently reflect."
