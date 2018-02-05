SUPER BOWL 52

Twitter tries to explain brief blackout during Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

The internet cracked plenty of jokes after a brief blackout during the Super Bowl. (KTRK)

If you were watching the big game, you might have noticed the network went to black for a few seconds.

Some people thought there was a problem with their TVs, but NBC blamed it on an equipment failure.

The issue had several Twitter users coming up with some creative responses to the dead air.

One person commented, "Best commercial of the night."

Another joked, "I paid $3 million for that dead air. I wanted to give everyone a chance to silently reflect."

RELATED: Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssuper bowl commercialsuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL 52
Macaulay Culkin says Eagles had best score of year
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, future on Jimmy Kimmel
McConaughey congratulates Foles on Super Bowl
This sports anchor can't control himself when Eagles win
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
More super bowl 52
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video