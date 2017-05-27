NEWS

Authorities search for missing 3-year-old in Sam Houston National Forest

Authorities are looking for a missing 3-year-old in Sam Houston National Forest. (KTRK)

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials are searching Sam Houston National Forest near Stubblefield Lake for a 3-year-old child who reportedly wandered away from a campsite.

Several other agencies from both Walker and Montgomery County have been called in to assist, and search teams from both counties have been activated, as well as a Texas Game Warden's Search & Rescue team.

Officials have not asked for search volunteers at this time, as they are working with canines as well as the ground search.

This is a developing story. Follow ABC13 for updates.
