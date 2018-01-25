EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2363268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

In a move that shouldn't come as a surprise, University of Houston-Downtown has named Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale its Social Work Person of the Year."He elevated compassion and caring at a time of fear and despair for so many. He has clearly been a beacon of light through this storm," said Dr. Dawn McCarty, director of the UHD Bachelor of Social Work Program program.Mattress Mack became a household name across the U.S. after his heroic efforts following Hurricane Harvey. In a time when Houstonians needed help, Mattress Mack opened his Gallery Furniture stores for those in need of refuge.During the Astros' championship run, Mattress Mack also rewarded first responders with a trip to the World Series.This is the seventh year that UHD's BSW program has recognized Houstonians who have "gone above and beyond the call of duty to help those in need," UHD said in a press release.Mattress Mack is set to be recognized Thursday night at UHD.