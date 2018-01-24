Galveston Co. sheriff investigating whether deadly officer-involved shooting was justified

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Two investigations are underway after a deadly police shooting Tuesday night in Galveston County.

League City police are investigating a carjacking, which led to the shooting, and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office is looking into whether the officer who pulled the trigger was justified.

Eyewitness News spoke with the sheriff about the shooting and has learned that there is dashcam video from the officer's car that appears to corroborate the officer's story.

It started at a CVS at 1295 E. League City Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a woman pulled into the parking lot. Police said a man tried to steal her car and hit her with a pipe.

Investigators said an officer tried to stop a driver matching the description of the man involved in that attempted carjacking.

As the officer was trying to question the suspect, the man started a struggle with the officer and appeared to lunge after his weapon.

The men fell to the ground and at some point the officer shot and killed the suspect. The dashcam video does not show the actual shots fired.

"Any time you have a situation like this, regardless, it's complicated. He's a young Hispanic male," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. "We'd like to get him identified to know exactly who he is, where he's from and know if he has a past history."
