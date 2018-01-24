Galveston County reports first flu-related death since 2014

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Galveston County is reporting its first flu-related death of the 2017-2018 season.
Officials with the Galveston County Health District say a 61-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions died in mid-January.
This is the county's first reported flu-related death since 2014 when a child died from flu complications.
Officials confirmed 5 flu-related deaths this season in the Houston area.
Health officials recommend that people 6 months and older be vaccinated for the flu.
Those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for serious complications or even death from the illness.
