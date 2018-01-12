TECHNOLOGY

Southwestern University student says great-grandmother inspired making of device shown at CES

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston area college student introduces new medical tech at CES (KTRK)

By
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
One of the biggest technology events in the world, CES, is wrapping up in Las Vegas.

A college student from Houston won the opportunity to show off his personal invention on the exhibit floor.

His invention is called a Remote Medication Dispenser, or a Smart Medication Dispenser. It's not finished yet, but it is designed to send reminders to take medication and allow caretakers to know when patients have missed a dose.

Stratford High School graduate Cameron Henkel and his sister, Sarah, told Eyewitness News how their great grandmother, "Mamaw," is the inspiration for the project. He wants to help older adults maintain independent living.

"Our grandmother would complain that our great grandmother, Mamaw, hadn't taken her meds this morning, or couldn't remember if she had taken them," Henkel said. "A device like this that would track whether she had taken it in the morning or at night would really give peace of mind that she's getting the medication she needs."

Sadly, Mamaw passed away over the holiday, but Henkel says he'll keep working on it.

He's a computer science major at Southwestern University in Georgetown. He won the chance to go to CES over dozens of other competitors in a contest sponsored by Sigma Designs.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
technologyhealthCESlas vegasmedicalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video