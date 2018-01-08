EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2913897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WHERE WAS SHE? Here's a closer look at the timeline of Courtney Roland's disappearance.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

A once missing journalist was still having trouble with her memory when police talked to her this morning.Rivals.com sports reporter Courtney Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A on Richmond in the Galleria area after going missing on Saturday night."We believe she was confused because of reactions to medication she'd been taking," said Houston Police Capt. Mark Lentini.Concern for Roland's safety began when she texted her mother and others on Saturday night. But then her phone went dead, and officers said her roommate reported her missing Sunday afternoon.Police units went out looking for her after she was seen in the Galleria area and the Heights.Investigators said she was spotted inside the Galleria, in surrounded parking lots, and then at a Walgreens in the Heights on Sunday night, before heading back to the Galleria area.Her family spoke with ABC overnight."The last time we had contact with Courtney, she texted some friends late Saturday night, early Sunday morning that she was concerned that someone was following her in a blue truck and that's the last we heard," her father, Steve Roland, said.Roland's purse was found at the second floor Starbucks in the Galleria, her vehicle at the Ethan Allen across the street, and then, a positive development.The missing journalist was discovered this morning by a citizen that was passing underneath the overpass at Richmond and 610.By the time police arrived, they discovered her at the nearby Chick-fil-A.Police say no foul play was suspected in reference to that blue truck.