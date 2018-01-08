Journalist who was reported missing in Houston found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Courtney Roland wasn't even able to tell police where she has been since disappearing on Saturday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A once missing journalist was still having trouble with her memory when police talked to her this morning.

Rivals.com sports reporter Courtney Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A on Richmond in the Galleria area after going missing on Saturday night.

"We believe she was confused because of reactions to medication she'd been taking," said Houston Police Capt. Mark Lentini.

Concern for Roland's safety began when she texted her mother and others on Saturday night. But then her phone went dead, and officers said her roommate reported her missing Sunday afternoon.

Police units went out looking for her after she was seen in the Galleria area and the Heights.

TIMELINE: Inside Courtney Roland's disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

WHERE WAS SHE? Here's a closer look at the timeline of Courtney Roland's disappearance.


Investigators said she was spotted inside the Galleria, in surrounded parking lots, and then at a Walgreens in the Heights on Sunday night, before heading back to the Galleria area.

Her family spoke with ABC overnight.

"The last time we had contact with Courtney, she texted some friends late Saturday night, early Sunday morning that she was concerned that someone was following her in a blue truck and that's the last we heard," her father, Steve Roland, said.

Roland's purse was found at the second floor Starbucks in the Galleria, her vehicle at the Ethan Allen across the street, and then, a positive development.

The missing journalist was discovered this morning by a citizen that was passing underneath the overpass at Richmond and 610.

By the time police arrived, they discovered her at the nearby Chick-fil-A.

Police say no foul play was suspected in reference to that blue truck.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing personHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video