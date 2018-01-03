TRAVEL

Dozens of Southwest flights are on sale for as low as $59

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest airlines is having a major sale right now! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For a limited time only and on select dates, Southwest is offering special deals on one-way flights both domestic and international.

Customers may take advantage of the low fares starting at $59, $69 and $80 one-way to select destinations today through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Seats and days are limited.

The prices apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class, which includes two free checked bags as well as on board food and snacks.

The following one-way flights from Houston's Hobby Airport are under $100:
Atlanta, GA - $83
Austin, TX - $96
Corpus Christi, TX - $59
Dallas, TX - $97
Denver, CO - $97
Memphis, TN - $94
Mexico City, Mexico - $99
Milwaukee, WI - $93
New Orleans, LA - $70
Omaha, NE - $98
San Antonio, TX - $96

There are dozens more discounted destinations on Southwest's website. Visit Southwest promotions for more information on the special offer.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinessalessave moneymoneysaverdealsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video