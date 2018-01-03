HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For a limited time only and on select dates, Southwest is offering special deals on one-way flights both domestic and international.
Customers may take advantage of the low fares starting at $59, $69 and $80 one-way to select destinations today through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Seats and days are limited.
The prices apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class, which includes two free checked bags as well as on board food and snacks.
The following one-way flights from Houston's Hobby Airport are under $100:
Atlanta, GA - $83
Austin, TX - $96
Corpus Christi, TX - $59
Dallas, TX - $97
Denver, CO - $97
Memphis, TN - $94
Mexico City, Mexico - $99
Milwaukee, WI - $93
New Orleans, LA - $70
Omaha, NE - $98
San Antonio, TX - $96
There are dozens more discounted destinations on Southwest's website. Visit Southwest promotions for more information on the special offer.
