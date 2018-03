For a limited time only and on select dates, Southwest is offering special deals on one-way flights both domestic and international.Customers may take advantage of the low fares starting at $59, $69 and $80 one-way to select destinations today through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Seats and days are limited.The prices apply to Southwest's "Wanna Get Away" fare class, which includes two free checked bags as well as on board food and snacks.The following one-way flights from Houston's Hobby Airport are under $100:Atlanta, GA - $83Austin, TX - $96Corpus Christi, TX - $59Dallas, TX - $97Denver, CO - $97Memphis, TN - $94Mexico City, Mexico - $99Milwaukee, WI - $93New Orleans, LA - $70Omaha, NE - $98San Antonio, TX - $96There are dozens more discounted destinations on Southwest's website. Visit Southwest promotions for more information on the special offer.