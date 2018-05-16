SOCIETY

With better commuting and more tacos, Texas is better than California

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas is far better than California, and here's why (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They are both huge states and were once independent countries before admission into the U.S.

That's where the similarities end between Texas and California.

The two states carry on a friendly rivalry. Where one has highly sought-after coastal sunsets, the other has prairie land at dusk.

RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
EMBED More News Videos

Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger



Where one has tacos, the other has more tacos and that's made even better at breakfast.

But, to determine once and for all that Texas is better than California, we looked at the facts.

In an Estately website blog post, Texas boasts a taco restaurant for every 2,191 people. California only has one taco shop for every 2,473 people.

Texas also dominates another food offering: BBQ. There are twice as many barbecue restaurants per capita in the Lone Star State than California.

California has six metropolitan areas among the top 10 most polluted cities in the U.S. Texas only has El Paso cracking that list.

Understandably, California's tough commutes around its spaghetti-like freeways give the Golden State two more minutes of travel time to work than Texas. While that might not mean much on a single day, you save two whole work days a year when you commute in Texas.

And, if you have the need for speed, Texas can be your drag strip. The highest speed limit in the state is 85 mph, which is 15 mph more than California's top speed limit of 70.

If that's not enough convincing for you, of course, Texas has Beyonce, which should count for an automatic win.

Bottom line: Don't mess with Texas.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyTexasCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News