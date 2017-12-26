PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

5 ways to celebrate President Trump's birthday in Houston

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of Donald J. Trump's 72nd birthday, we're tracing his steps and interests through Houston for ways you can celebrate the 45th president of the United States.

Trump was born on June 14, 1946 in New York, but you don't have to be in the Big Apple to mark the special occasion.

Here are a few ideas to observe Trump's birthday in the Bayou City:

Dive in to Tony's prime ribeye for dinner
Back in March 1989, then-real estate tycoon Trump dined at famed Houston restaurant Tony's on Richmond Avenue, between Weslayan and Edloe. He was joined by other celebrities including former President Richard Nixon, ABC's Barbara Walters, and others to celebrate former Gov. John Connally and First Lady Nellie Connally's birthdays.

WATCH: The night Trump and Nixon dined together
EMBED More News Videos

A look back at President Trump and former President Nixon's night in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump and Nixon together in Houston in 1989. Watch the original story as it aired



If you head to Tony's, check out the Tagliata, a plate featuring sliced, 22-ounce, 55-day aged prime ribeye, Dangiovese Stained Farro, and Marjoram Brush.

Enjoy a taste of Tuscany in The Woodlands
Trump spoke to a packed house at the Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, as he worked to rally support for his 2016 presidential campaign.

You can dine just steps from where he spoke at Marriott's Ristorante Tuscany, which offers breakfast, luncheon paninis, cooked-to-order steaks and seafood.

WATCH: Trump addresses supporters in The Woodlands
EMBED More News Videos

Donald Trump addressed supporters in The Woodlands Friday night. This is the full video of his address.


Toast Trump at the Black Gold Bar
When Trump addressed the Remembrance Project National Conference Luncheon in Houston, he did it at The Omni Hotel Westside on the Katy Freeway.

The hotel offers a gorgeous setting for drinks and dinner, with a variety of spirits and cocktails available at the Black Gold Bar. Upscale dining is available at the Omni's Café on the Lake, which offers a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

WATCH: Trump speaks at Houston's Omni Hotel Westside
EMBED More News Videos

A reporter was arrested at a Donald Trump appearance in Houston on Saturday afternoon.


Get invested in real estate and architecture
Trump made his fortune by entering the family business. His interests in real estate and architecture made him a household name in New York, and led to his success as an entrepreneur.

If you are interested in getting started in Houston real estate, you might want to attend one of these meetups for investors:

If architecture is your thing, AIA Houston offers a variety of events each month. You can learn more on their website at www.aiahouston.org.

Watch movies featuring Donald Trump
If a night at home is what you need, you might want to pop some popcorn, grab some candy and curl up with one of these movies featuring the Donald:
  • Ghosts Can't Do It (1989)
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • Across the Sea of Time (1995)
  • Eddie (1996)
  • The Associate (1996)
  • 54 (1998)
  • Celebrity (1998)
  • Zoolander (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Marmalade (2004)
  • Horrorween (2011)
