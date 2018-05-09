ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The beginning of Atlantic hurricane season is here, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.
Click here for your ABC13 Hurricane Guide
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherABC13 hurricane guidehurricanesevere weatherdisastereye on the gulfHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
Prepare for hurricane season with these tips
Houston Humane Society hosting hurricane prep clinic for pets
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News