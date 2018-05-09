How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The beginning of Atlantic hurricane season is here, so the time is now to make sure your hurricane kit is fully stocked.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
- Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Pet food, leashes, crates, medications
For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.
